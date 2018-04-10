WWE SmackDown And 205 Live Preview: More Debuts?, WrestleMania Fallout, AJ Styles - Nakamura, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans as the fallout from WrestleMania 34 continues.

No matches have been announced for tonight's SmackDown but it will be interesting to see if any WWE NXT Superstars get called up like they did at RAW. Announced for tonight's 205 Live episode is Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* How will AJ Styles respond to Shinsuke Nakamura's savage attack?

* What does the future hold for the leadership of SmackDown LIVE and the Superstar Shake-up?

* Where does Charlotte go after beating Asuka?

* Who will be the light in The Bludgeon Brothers' new age of darkness?

* Who might debut on SmackDown LIVE after WrestleMania?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.