Impact Wrestling Responds To Kurt Angle 'TNA' Joke On WWE RAW

At WrestleMania, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn lost their match against Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. As a result, Owens and Zayn must remain fired from the SmackDown Live brand. If Bryan and McMahon were defeated, Owens and Zayn would have been reinstated to SmackDown Live.

Looking for a job, Owens and Zayn appeared on RAW last night and asked General Manager Kurt Angle if they could work there. It did not take long for Owens and Zayn to betray each other's friendship and individually state their case for why they should be the one Angle hires. Instead, Angle booked a match pitting Owens and Zayn against each other, with the winner earning the spot on Raw.

During the backstage discussion, Kurt Angle initially declined the duo's offer, stating that "my tag division is full, but I hear that TNA is hiring."

This segment sparked Impact Wrestling to respond to Angle's comment. A "We Are Impact" tweet was posted after Angle's remark, correcting Angle on calling them TNA.

Later in the night after Owens and Zayn fought to a draw, a "TNA" chant broke out from the uber-energetic post-WrestleMania Raw crowd.

In regards to Impact hiring, the company noted that it was not an insult:

That's not an insult, THAT is just a fact of life! @TheEliDrake pic.twitter.com/mDwDVSqpPG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2018

Angle competed for Impact Wrestling from 2006-2016, before returning to WWE to be inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame. This was followed by his current role as General Manager of Raw. During his time in Impact, he won the World Heavyweight Championship six times (record for most reigns), the X Division Championship, and the Tag Team Championship on two occasions. He was also inducted into the 2013 TNA Hall of Fame.