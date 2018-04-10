Paige's WWE Future, Paul Ellering Confronts The Authors Of Pain Backstage At RAW (Video), The Bar

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to The Authors of Pain after their WWE NXT call-up on last night's RAW, which saw them easily defeat Heath Slater and Rhyno before apparently firing WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering as their manager. Akam says this is not about Ellering, it's about how they destroyed the first SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Ellering then confronts them and asked what they're doing. He came up with the plan to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Titles. Rezar says this is not about Paul as his chapter ended in NXT. Ellering then watches as they walk off.

- As noted, Paige officially announced her in-ring retirement on last night's RAW during an in-ring segment. PWInsider reports that this was Paige's final scheduled appearance on WWE TV. No word yet on what will happen to Absolution with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville now but Paige will remain on the Total Divas cast and will be a big part of the promotional push for WWE Studios' "Fighting With My Family" movie. It's been expected that WWE would keep Paige around in some fashion, possibly as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

- As noted, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs. The Revival will take place on next week's RAW with the winners facing Cesaro and Sheamus for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at the Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27th in Saudi Arabia. Sheamus and Cesaro tweeted the following on getting the titles back during last night's RAW: