Sasha Banks On Paige's Retirement, Hulk Hogan Says He Didn't Know WrestleMania 3 Finish Beforehand

- HBO passed us along the video above from the Andre the Giant documentary premiere. Hogan has often claimed that he did not know for sure what the finish would be for his iconic match with Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III when he entered the ring, and repeated that story on the red carpet.

"Andre and Hogan in the ring was something really special that I did not know who was going to win," Hogan said. He later added, "There'll never be another one like Andre."

Andre The Giant premieres tonight on HBO at 10 pm ET.

- Sasha Banks posted a lengthy message on Twitter regarding Paige's retirement. You can check out her tweet below: