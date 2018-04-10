Kenny Omega Takes Shot At WrestleMania, Okada Added To 'All In,' Latest 'Being The Elite' (Video)

- Above is episode 100 ("Finale") of Being the Elite, which showed footage of this weekend's ROH Supercard of Honor XII. During Kenny Omega vs. Cody, the referee was knocked out and The Young Bucks came out to finish off Cody, but they mistakenly hit Omega and Cody won the match. Afterwards, Omega was not happy with the tag team and seems to be done with the group. We also saw Flip Gordon helping out Brandi Rhodes after taking a bump through a table, and Cody trying to celebrate with the Bullet Club, but they all bail on him.

- It was announced IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada has been added the the September 1 All In event in Chicago. Also, Deonna Purrazzo will be at the event. Others previously announced for the show: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr.

Okada is All In



September 1st pic.twitter.com/IAGH7TjJaw — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) April 9, 2018

- A fan wondered what Kenny Omega was doing during WrestleMania 34 on Sunday and Omega responded he was playing video games in his hotel room. The fan asked why he wasn't watching the PPV and Omega responded, "Michael Jordan probably doesn't watch street ball in his spare time, regardless of what court they're playing on."

We are danger close to turning #WrestleMania off and never watching @WWE again. I wonder what @KennyOmegamanX and @njpwglobal are doing... — BnSySy (@PSBrendan) April 9, 2018

Sitting in my hotel room playing #DBFZ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 9, 2018

Really? As a pro wrestler you don't watch #Wrestlemania ? — Venkatesh (@cosmovenky) April 9, 2018