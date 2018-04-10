Paige Responds To Outpouring Of Support

Paige thanks everyone on Twitter for the outpouring of support that she's received following announcing her retirement on last night's RAW.

"Completely overwhelmed with the love and support," Paige wrote. "Thank you everyone. Seriously means so much to me. This isn't the end though. Just the beginning of something special."

Paige, 25, had returned to action last November after a seventeen month absence due to a neck injury she suffered in June of 2016. She was injured a month later at a RAW live event at the Nassau Coliseum. Paige was teaming with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville against Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James. Paige took a kick to the back from Banks and dropped to the canvas. Paige struggled to get to her feet before falling to the mat, causing the referee to throw up the "X" injury signal and stop the match. A stretcher was brought out, however she was able to walk to the back with the help of the doctors.

After getting checked by WWE doctors in January, she was told that she would not be able to return to the ring, although she didn't make her official announcement until Monday night.

You can check out Paige's message below: