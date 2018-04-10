WWE - USA Network Viewership, No Way Jose On Going To The Top Of WWE (Video), Asuka And Charlotte

- Above is video of No Way Jose talking to Mike Rome after his call-up from WWE NXT on last night's RAW. Jose defeated NXT enhancement talent John Skyler in this main roster debut. Regarding what he brings to RAW, Jose says he doesn't have to say it because we saw it - energy, excitement, fiesta. Jose says every time he went out at NXT people saw it and felt it, and now RAW felt it but it won't be the last time. Jose says he's here to stay and is going straight to the top of WWE.

- The edited version of the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony that aired on the USA Network this past Saturday night at 10pm drew 665,000 viewers and ranked #22 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The second hour of the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show from Sunday drew 762,000 viewers and ranked #28 for the night on the USA Network.

- Below are the first Twitter comments from SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Asuka after Flair ended the streak at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday: