RAW Stars On Possibly Going To SmackDown, Why Kid Rock Missed WrestleMania, Arm Wrestling Challenges

- As noted, the two-night Superstar Shakeup event will begin on next Monday's RAW and will wrap on SmackDown. Above is video of various WWE Superstars discussing the potential roster changes. The video features Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Sasha Banks, Bayley, No Way Jose, TJP, The Bar, The Revival and The Miz, who laughs when asks about possibly going back to the blue brand with Daniel Bryan. Anderson says The Good Brothers are in dire need of a shakeup and it would mean new life for them if they went to SmackDown. TJP comments on possibly becoming the first Filipino-born WWE Intercontinental Champion.

- It looks like 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock missed the stage segment at WrestleMania 34 because he had to get to Miami to prepare for his 9th annual "Chillin' The Most" cruise that began today and ends on Saturday. Rock was inducted by Triple H on Friday night in New Orleans.

- John Cena recently challenged Lilly Singh, Rhett & Link and Guy Fieri to the Make-A-Wish Arm Wrestling Challenge for social media. The winner of the match donates to Make-A-Wish and the loser must donate double. Below is Cena's challenge video with the response from Singh, who competed against Brie Bella in New Orleans this week. Singh challenges WWE NXT Superstar Zelina Vega, among others, while Brie challenged husband Daniel Bryan, Naomi and Natalya.