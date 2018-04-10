Chris Jericho And 14 Other Names Confirmed By WWE For The 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match

WWE has announced 15 new Superstars for the 50-man Royal Rumble match to take place at the Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th in Saudi Arabia - Chris Jericho, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler.
Below is the updated card for the big event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles
Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The Bar
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
TBA vs. Cedric Alexander
WWE Title Match
TBA vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
TBA vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
WWE United States Title Match
TBA vs. Jinder Mahal
50-Man Royal Rumble Match
Chris Jericho, Elias, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBA
John Cena vs. Triple H
@KOllomani contributed to this article.