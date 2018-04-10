Chris Jericho And 14 Other Names Confirmed By WWE For The 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match

WWE has announced 15 new Superstars for the 50-man Royal Rumble match to take place at the Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th in Saudi Arabia - Chris Jericho, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler.

Below is the updated card for the big event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The Bar

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

TBA vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE Title Match

TBA vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

TBA vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE United States Title Match

TBA vs. Jinder Mahal

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Chris Jericho, Elias, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBA

John Cena vs. Triple H

@KOllomani contributed to this article.