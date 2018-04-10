Backstage News On Potential Plans For Next Year's WrestleMania Main Event

Ronda Rousey has been garnering rave reviews for her performance at WrestleMania this past Sunday. Dave Meltzer stated in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that there is already talk in WWE of having Rousey main event next year's WrestleMania. It was also noted that WWE was interviewing women trying to get them to say that Rousey should have been in the main event of last Sunday's show.

A logical opponent for Rousey for next year's WrestleMania would be SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

It appears as if WWE had plans to build to a Rousey vs. Asuka match at some point. Meltzer said on the post-WrestleMania episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that when Rousey was signed, Asuka was told to do the armbar all the time. Not only did Asuka lose her undefeated streak to Charlotte this past Sunday, but Asuka was actually "banned" from using the armbar in the match.

It is not known what Rousey's next match will be, but she is scheduled to appear at the July 7th WWE live event at Madison Square Garden. She has also been featured in advertising for this year's SummerSlam and Survivor Series pay-per-views.