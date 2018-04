How Was Viewership For The Post-WrestleMania 34 RAW Episode?, Comparison To Recent Post-Mania Shows

Monday's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE RAW, the biggest episode of the year, drew 3.921 million viewers. This is up 16.8% from last week's 3.357 million viewers. This week's show featured fallout from Sunday's big WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view. It was the second highest rated RAW of the year behind the RAW 25th anniversary special, which averaged 4.53 million viewers.

To compare, the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW drew 3.767 million viewers while the post-WrestleMania 32 RAW drew 4.09 million viewers. The RAW after WrestleMania drew just over 5 million viewers in 2015 and 2014.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 4.098 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 3.430 million), the second hour drew 4.069 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 3.329 million) and the final hour drew 3.597 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 3.314 million).

RAW was #1 for the night in viewership this week. RAW was #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic also.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode: 3.352 million viewers

March 19th Episode: 3.327 million viewers

March 26th Episode: 3.366 million viewers

April 2nd Episode: 3.357 million viewers

April 9th Episode: 3.921 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)

April 16th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily