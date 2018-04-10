Paul Heyman Officiates Wedding WWE-Style (Video), WWE Community Photos & Videos From NOLA, WWE Stock

- TMZ Sports posted this video of Paul Heyman officiating the wedding of Rory Culkin, brother to actor Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame. Macaulay is apparently a big wrestling fan and has made some indie appearances recently. Heyman began the ceremony with his signature introduction for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and even threw in a plug for the WWE Network.
- WWE stock was up 4.46% today, closing at $38.68 per share. Today's high was $38.91 and the low was $37.88. This new closing high for the stock comes after WWE announced a record 2.1 million subscribers for the WWE Network during the post-WrestleMania 34 conference call at closing time on Monday.
- Below are more WWE Community photos and videos from WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans, including the the Special Olympics - Boys & Girls Clubs basketball game, the Be A Star anti-bullying rally, a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event, the Make-A-Wish Circle of Champions Mardi Gras party and the Connor's Cure Kid Superstars reveal. You can find more details on the events at WWECommunity.com. Below are photos and videos:
Congrats to our winning class of the #WrestleMania Reading Challenge with @WWE and @FirstBook! WWE Superstars are reading a book about @Tromboneshorty! pic.twitter.com/HMFAmJ84mM— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 10, 2018
Had an awesome Reading Celebration at J.C. Elementary School with @FirstBook, @Tromboneshorty and @KingInjury! pic.twitter.com/6cbwxhK5lZ— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 10, 2018
35 @MakeAWish families were joined by @SamoaJoe, @SashaBanksWWE, @NatbyNature and @DanaWarriorWWE for a Mardi Gras party during #WrestleMania Week! pic.twitter.com/t4QSg2NM4c— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
.@MakeAWish's Lyam has some words of advice for @JohnCena before #WrestleMania 34! pic.twitter.com/sVGgrOQiKq— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 8, 2018
Another successful #BeAStar event in #NewOrleans! Special thanks to @ChristianLN0821 for being our guest today! Thank you @BGCA_Clubs #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/SGepXHjKxU— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 6, 2018
Go behind-the-scenes of todays Unified ?? Game with @WWE at #WrestleMania! #InclusionRevolution #PlayUnified pic.twitter.com/e3qZwZ6NEl— Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) April 5, 2018
What a great day for basketball! Thanks so much to @SOLouisiana @BGC_SELA for having us!— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 5, 2018
Coaches @Sheltyb803 @AliciaFoxy @WWERollins @WWEGable @CarmellaWWE @DanaWarriorWWE @VelveteenWWE & @DanaWarriorWWE had an awesome time lending a hand! #PlayUnified #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/fUDIoVIvyc
The Special guest commentators at toda''s #PlayUnified @SOLouisiana basketball game had an amazing day with so many inspiring youngsters! @BGC_SELA @WWETheBigShow @MikeRomeWWE pic.twitter.com/uTwcshFZgr— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2018
Eleven pediatric patients from local New Orleans hospitals revealed their @WWE Kid Superstar personas at #WrestleMania #Axxess! @ConnorsCure https://t.co/nHa1wCZ7J7 pic.twitter.com/i9jQZ2ui8n— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018
Thank you to @WWE for continuing to bring the fight to pediatric cancer. With another whole new group of #KidSuperstars this disease doesn't have a chance??????@StephMcMahon @TheVFoundation pic.twitter.com/NtdVxAcme9— ConnorsCure (@ConnorsCure) April 7, 2018
.@StephMcMahon @WWEDanielBryan @WWEAsuka & @AJStylesOrg help introduce 11 inspiring youngsters and their Superstar personas! THEY are the #Heroes! #WWEHero @ConnorsCure @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/HfT5PC65zM— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
.@JohnCena surprised the @MakeAWish families in New Orleans for #WrestleMania to induct the wish kids into @WWE's Circle of Champions! pic.twitter.com/FnBhAeHtUW— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
We're at Mardi Gras World with some awesome @MakeAWish kids who are going to #WrestleMania tomorrow. @wwe @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/cXi1iLSjgL— Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) April 7, 2018