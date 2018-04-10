WrestlingInc.com

Paul Heyman Officiates Wedding WWE-Style (Video), WWE Community Photos & Videos From NOLA, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | April 10, 2018

- TMZ Sports posted this video of Paul Heyman officiating the wedding of Rory Culkin, brother to actor Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame. Macaulay is apparently a big wrestling fan and has made some indie appearances recently. Heyman began the ceremony with his signature introduction for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and even threw in a plug for the WWE Network.

- WWE stock was up 4.46% today, closing at $38.68 per share. Today's high was $38.91 and the low was $37.88. This new closing high for the stock comes after WWE announced a record 2.1 million subscribers for the WWE Network during the post-WrestleMania 34 conference call at closing time on Monday.

- Below are more WWE Community photos and videos from WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans, including the the Special Olympics - Boys & Girls Clubs basketball game, the Be A Star anti-bullying rally, a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event, the Make-A-Wish Circle of Champions Mardi Gras party and the Connor's Cure Kid Superstars reveal. You can find more details on the events at WWECommunity.com. Below are photos and videos:
















