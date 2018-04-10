WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

- The post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE SmackDown opens live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon to a pop. Shane is back as the SmackDown Commissioner apparently. Shane hits the ring and fans chant his name. He thanks everyone and welcomes us to the end of WrestleMania 34 Week. Shane thanks everyone for making the week a success. Fans chant "thank you Shane" now. Shane says he's fortunate to have a lot of amazing WrestleMania moments but this was special because we got to witness the return of Daniel Bryan. Fans pop big for Bryan's name. Shane not only competed but got to win because of Bryan's determination. Shane says they can all agree that seeing Bryan in action was something magical and he was born to do this. Shane says Bryan has truly crossed back over to become a full-time performer and WWE Superstar, which is why Shane has accepted Bryan's resignation from the General Manager job. Shane says it's all good because this is the land of opportunity and one door closes but another opens. Shane introduces the new SmackDown General Manager and out comes Paige to a pop.

Paige says she's back. She delivered her retirement speech on RAW and the first person to be waiting for her was Shane. Paige thanks Shane and fans chant "this is your house" now. Paige brings up the Superstar Shakeup being next week and says she wants to make this week special. She brings up Daniel Bryan again and asks who wants to see him in action tonight. Fans chant "yes!" now. Paige thinks of an opponent for Bryan tonight and fans chant for Rusev first, then AJ Styles. Paige announces Bryan vs. Styles for tonight in a non-title match. Fans chant "yes!" and Paige leaves with Shane as her music hits.

- The announcers explain how the post-WrestleMania crowd might get tonight. They hype tonight's show with Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair and more. Still to come, The Usos vs. The New Day with a title shot on the line for Saudi Arabia. We go to commercial.

#1 Contenders Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

Back from the break and out come former champions The Usos. The winners of this match will face new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. The New Day is out next.

Jimmy Uso starts off with Xavier Woods and they go at it. Jey Uso assists in the corner with a double team and he comes in for more offense. Big E runs in and hits a big belly-to-belly as Kofi Kingston cheers them on from ringside. Big E ends up on Xavier's shoulders. Kofi slams Big E down onto Uso for a 2 count. The New Day does the Unicorn Stampede in the corner as Kofi tosses pancakes around. Uso gets sent out to the floor with a dropkick and we go to commercial with The New Day in control.

Back from the break and Big E misses a splash on the apron as Jey moves. Jimmy and Woods tag in at the same time and they go at it. Uso gets the upperhand and sends Woods out to the floor. Uso runs the ropes and leaps out onto Big E on the other side. Woods runs the ropes but Uso ends up catching him in a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count.

Jey tags in and The Usos wait for Woods to get up. Woods counters a double team with a big DDT. Big E comes in and spears Jimmy off the apron, landing hard on the floor. Woods goes back to work on Jey and covers for a close 2 count. Tom credits Paige for making this match. Fans do dueling chants now. Woods kicks Jey and yells at him to get up. Woods with more body shots. Jey fights back but Woods decks him. Jey comes right back with a big forearm shot. Woods with another body shot. More back and forth. Jimmy tags in as does Big E. Big E catches Jimmy with a big backbreaker for a close 2 count.

The New Day waits for Jimmy to get up as fans chant for them. Jey runs in and breaks the double team from the corner up. Uso nails a big superkick on Woods for a 2 count. More back and forth and counters. Woods gets dropped again. Jey goes to the top and hits the big Superfly Splash for the pin and the title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: The Usos

- After the match, The Usos recover and stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers come out to the stage and stare The Usos down. Rowan and Harper point their large mallets at The Usos while they look on from the ring.

- Tom leads us to a World Wish Day promo with John Cena.

- Still to come, Bryan vs. Styles. Back to commercial.