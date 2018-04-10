CM Punk Rips Former Wrestler For Bashing 'CM Punk' Chants, Andre Director On First Seeing Him, Paige

- Above is a short interview with Andre The Giant director Jason Hehir, who discussed seeing Andre enter the ring for the first time.

"I was immediately hooked seeing him as to who the guy was - where he's from, how big is his bed, what does he eat," Hehir recalled. "Is this a real person? How is a giant walking around amidst these other larger-than-life wrestling characters."

The documentary premieres tonight on HBO at 10 pm ET.

- Paige is scheduled to appear at Adventureland Store located in the Voorhees Town Center in Voorhees, N.J. this Sunday. She will be signing autographs and posing for photos from 5pm - 7pm. You can get more details here.

- CM Punk defended fans on Twitter today who chant "CM Punk" at WWE events. Punk had a harsh reply for former pro wrestler AJ Kirsch, who was a contestant on WWE Tough Enough in 2011, after Kirsch ripped fans who take beach balls to shows and chant for Punk. Kirsch wrote:

I wonder how much those fans spent to throw beach balls and chant @CMPunk's name.



I mean...tickets to the show, flights, hotels, food, and probably drinks and maybe merch.



That's a lot of money to spend just to show everyone you're an asshole. — A.J. Kirsch (@AJKirsch) April 10, 2018

Punk replied: