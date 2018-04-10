Daniel Bryan Replaced As SmackDown GM

Paige is your new WWE SmackDown General Manager.
Shane McMahon, who is apparently back working as the blue brand Commissioner, opened tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of SmackDown and announced that he has accepted Daniel Bryan's resignation from the General Manager job. He then introduced Paige as the new GM. Paige's first act as GM was making Bryan vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles for later in the show.
As noted, Paige just officially announced her retirement from the ring on last night's RAW. She will continue to be a cast member of Total Divas as well.
Below are videos from tonight's opening segment:
.@WWEDanielBryan has formally resigned as #SDLive GM... so who will fill the role? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/mbKenU0nFs— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2018
This is her house.— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2018
Meet your new #SDLive GM... @RealPaigeWWE! pic.twitter.com/tBZp3Z9saW
When one door closes, another one opens...— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2018
With @WWEDanielBryan resigning from his GM position to become a full-time @WWE Superstar once again, #SDLive has a new General Manager in @RealPaigeWWE! pic.twitter.com/J11GEJ45Tz
It's time to get down to business.@RealPaigeWWE's first act as #SDLive GM? Pitting @WWEDanielBryan against The #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg! #YesYesYes pic.twitter.com/VjAI78WZhF— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 11, 2018