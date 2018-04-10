WWE 205 Live Coverage: Drew Gulak Vs. Mark Andrews, Cedric Alexander

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

Tonight will feature Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews and fallout from Cedric Alexander winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 34.

- Vic Joseph introduces Percy Watson who will be a new addition to the team going forward. Joseph says Nigel McGuinness will be away for the next two weeks, but will be back. Later tonight: Andrews vs. Gulak.

Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa

Bit of a stalemate between both wrestlers. Tozawa with plenty of "Ah!" chants early on, finally gets Kalisto grounded, stomps away at his opponent in the corner. Kalisto tries to fire back, but is put down with a hard punch. Kalisto gets going, springboard attack, hurricanrana sending Tozawa's head to the mat. Tozawa recovers and heads up to the top rope, Kalisto stops him, hits a headbutt and lands a spanish fly. He bounced off the rope though instead of doing the usual jump.

Kalisto really getting in some offense now, charges in and Tozawa monkey flips him into the turnbuckles. Tozawa heads up to the top rope, Kalisto rolls out to the floor, Tozawa with a baseball slide, suicide dive, and a cannonball off the apron! Tozawa up again to the top for a cannonball senton, knees up by Kalisto. Multiple pin attempts, all two-counts. Kalisto hits a salida del sol for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Kalisto via Pinfall

- Next week: Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa in a Tornado Tag Team Match

- Locker Room, Tony Nese talks with Mark Andrews and says if anyone should get vengeance, it should be me. He then tells Andrews to go out there and kick his ass.

- Drew Gulak on the mic. Gulak asks if the crowd wants him to do a PowerPoint Presentation. He says now isn't the time, crowd boos. Trash talks Andrews a bit.

Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews

Andrews with multiple takedowns on Gulak and he heads out to the floor to collect himself for a moment. Gulak back in the ring and Andrews kicks away at his opponent. Gulak tries for a dragon sleeper, counter, pin, two-count. Andrews on the apron, flips in, caught on Gulak's shoulders, but turns it into a bulldog. Both men on the apron. Andrews just gets shoved off the apron and down to the floor.

Back in the ring, Gulak drops Andrews, cover, two. Gulak works Andrews' shoulder, taunting his opponent along the way. Gulak with a smack to the back of Andrews' head and chokes him with his foot. Andrews springboards into the ring, crossbody hits, standing shooting star, cover, two. Crowd losing interest. Gulak with another cover, but no luck.

Gulak and Andrews begin swinging wildly away at each other. Andrews tries for a tornado DDT, no, he then lands stundog millionaire. Andrews up to the top rope, Gulak rolls away. Andrews heads over and gets thrown into the turnbuckle, dragon sleeper locked in, Andrews taps.

Winner: Drew Gulak via Pinfall

- Post-Match, Gulak attacks Andrews again and locks in the dragon sleeper. Out to the ring comes Tony Nese and he tees off on Gulak. Gulak out to the floor and Nese hits a fosbury flop. "Come on, Gulak!" Nese yells, as Gulak backs up the ramp.

- Backstage, Drake Maverick agrees to Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick (who's back from injury) teaming up again next week. Maverick hopes they don't go right after Itami for injury Kendrick. Both say it's water under the bridge and head off.