Paige - Shane McMahon Exchange, Becky Lynch In Dark Match, Who Won The 2K18 Superstar Invitational?

- The UpUpDownDown - WWE 2K18 Superstar Invitational tournament wrapped during WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans and saw Kofi Kingston defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in the finals. Above is video of Kofi celebrating with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix after he used her DLC to get the win and below is video of the Kofi vs. Rollins finals. The finals video features Kofi's WWE 2K Title belt and several of the UUDD Superstars watching.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans saw Becky Lynch defeat Ruby Riott in what was said to be a really good match.

- As noted, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on tonight's show that Paige is the new General Manager after Daniel Bryan submitted his resignation to work full-time as an in-ring competitor. Paige officially announced her retirement from in-ring action on Monday's RAW. Shane and Paige had the following Twitter exchange after their announcement in the opening segment: