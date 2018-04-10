Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestles After WWE Tapings, WWE 205 Live Tornado Tag Match Set, Charlotte Video

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown saw "The Iconic Duo" Peyton Royce and Billie Kay get called up from WWE NXT. They attacked and destroyed Charlotte Flair, allowing Carmella to come out and cash in her Money In the Bank briefcase to easily become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. WWE posted this post-match footage of Flair making her exit.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in New Orleans saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler with the Kinshasa. Nakamura was cheered, despite the attacks on Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles during the closing SmackDown segment.

- A Tornado Tag Team match has been announced for next Tuesday's 205 Live with Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. It's believed that WWE is still planning on introducing new 205 Live Tag Team Titles now that WrestleMania 34 has ended.