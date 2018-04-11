Carmella's Custom Title Plates, Billie Kay On The Iconic Duo's SmackDown Debut, Tonight's WWE NXT

- Above is backstage video of new SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella getting her custom title plates after the big win over Charlotte Flair last night in New Orleans.

- The following matches were taped in New Orleans for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans

* Heavy Machinery vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

- As noted, Carmella was able to cash in her Money In the Bank briefcase last night due to an assist from "The Iconic Duo" Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, who were called up to the main roster from NXT. Billie tweeted the following on their arrival: