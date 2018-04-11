Steve Austin Talks The Undertaker Squashing John Cena At WrestleMania 34

WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin recently broke down WrestleMania 34 on The Steve Austin Show. During the episode, Austin shared his thoughts on the brief match between WWE icons The Undertaker and John Cena.

During the podcast, Austin essentially explained that WWE never made the dream match between Undertaker and Cena at WrestleMania official because the short match would be only viewed as a bonus by the fans if the encounter was unadvertised. Austin went on to say that the bout amounted to a squash match.

"It was a little shocking to me with Cena calling him out for so long." Austin explained, "basically, it was an unadvertised match. I mean, Cena's trying to call out [Undertaker] and I kept thinking, 'there's no way, no way that he's going to get an acceptance on the day-of,' so, yeah, it was teased and they paid off the tease, but it wasn't really advertised. So nonetheless, the crowd felt like they got a bonus, but in that bonus was a very short match and Cena got squashed."

In Austin's opinion, the match would have been more effective if Cena got more offence in.

"I've got nothing but respect for both guys," Austin prefaced. "Undertaker has been around forever. He has had one of the best runs in the history of the [pro wrestling] business, so has John Cena. And, man, had it been a 15-minute bing, bang, boom kind of thing, I don't know that that's what they needed, but it just seems like maybe if Cena got in just a little bit more offense into that Tombstone, then, do the favors, maybe it would have been a little bit more effective."

Additionally, Austin noted that he respects Cena for his willingness to put over others.

"It was what it was and I don't know how Undertaker's feeling on a physical level." Austin continued, "he looked phenomenal and he's one of the toughest guys, I think, in the business. But Cena's probably moving on to do other things with movies, and series, and endorsements, and stuff like that. But he continues to be an ambassador for the company, and [has] a great attitude, and it not afraid to put somebody over. I respect him for that."

If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Source: The Steve Austin Show

Source: The Steve Austin Show