Conor McGregor's First Tweet Since Arrest, Paige VanZant Opens Up On Past Assault, UFC 223 Video

- The UFC released another highlight package from the recent UFC 223 event, this time taking full-advantage of the "Fight Motion" cameras used by FOX Sports. The card went down this past weekend from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Featured are moments captured on film including Khabib Nurmagomedov becoming the lightweight champion and Rose Namajunas defending her strawweight belt.

- UFC fighter Paige VanZant is releasing a book, and the 25-year-old is not holding back. In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," VanZant discussed several graphic portions of the interview with detailed a sexual assault experience when she was just 14 years old.

"I felt like I was a smart girl," VanZant said. "My parents raised me well. They raised me to know better and to have some intuition, and it all went out the window just because I was so lonely, and I was in so much pain. All I could think about is like, 'Wow, I have somebody that wants to be my friend.' When I walked in the door of their house, I was like, 'This probably isn't a good idea."

In the book, VanZant wrote "They move me around. They change my position. I fail each time I try to resist, my limbs like wet cement on my body, my brain a heavy fog. I am awake and conscious, but my body feels dead. I know what is happening but can do nothing to stop it. I have no voice or choice but to submit and pray that it ends soon."

The book, titled "Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life," is currently on sale.

- Posting for the first time on Twitter since the UFC 223 incident in Brooklyn, former champion Conor McGregor snapped a picture with his long-time girlfriend and son. McGregor, who was released on bond last week after starting a melee inside the Barclays Center, is scheduled to return to New York for a hearing in June.