Possible Spoiler For The WWE Championship Match At The WWE Extreme Rules PPV (Photo)

By Raj Giri | April 11, 2018
AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match is currently scheduled for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Local television spots have been promoting the match, as seen below.

As always, the card is subject to change, however announced pay-per-view matches are usually not too far off from what ends up occurring.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, July 15th from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.



@Harlansburg33 contributed to this article.

