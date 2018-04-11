Possible Spoiler For The WWE Championship Match At The WWE Extreme Rules PPV (Photo)

AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match is currently scheduled for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Local television spots have been promoting the match, as seen below.
As always, the card is subject to change, however announced pay-per-view matches are usually not too far off from what ends up occurring.
WWE Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, July 15th from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.
DID THEY JUST SPOIL SOMETHING?!? "Wwerumors #extremerules #wwepittsburgh #wwerumors pic.twitter.com/xNtxdHrC5B— Sam Cwynar (@tmhdelectrix) April 11, 2018
