Top NJPW Stable Headed To ROH Tour, Brandi Rhodes Wants In The Bullet Club, Juice Robinson Vs. Goto

By Joshua Gagnon | April 11, 2018

- Above is Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto from last year's The New Beginning in Sapporo for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Goto would hit the GTR to pick up the pinfall victory.

- Ring of Honor announced Los Ingobernables de Japon will be headed to their War of the Worlds tour. The tour will take place on May 9 (Lowell, Massachusetts), May 11 (Toronto, Ontario), May 12 (Royal Oak, Michigan), and May 13 (Chicago, Illinois). Matches have not yet been revealed.

Cody Rhodes Says He Wants To Recruit Women Into The Bullet Club
- Earlier this month, Cody said the first thing he wants to do as leader of the Bullet Club is to recruit women into the group as full members. His wife, Brandi Rhodes, felt like she should already be in the group, especially since she took a v-trigger from Kenny Omega during last weekend's match between Cody and Omega at Supercard of Honor XII (full results here). Cody said he was against nepotism, but she is being considered.





