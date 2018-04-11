Top NJPW Stable Headed To ROH Tour, Brandi Rhodes Wants In The Bullet Club, Juice Robinson Vs. Goto

- Above is Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto from last year's The New Beginning in Sapporo for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Goto would hit the GTR to pick up the pinfall victory.

- Ring of Honor announced Los Ingobernables de Japon will be headed to their War of the Worlds tour. The tour will take place on May 9 (Lowell, Massachusetts), May 11 (Toronto, Ontario), May 12 (Royal Oak, Michigan), and May 13 (Chicago, Illinois). Matches have not yet been revealed.

- Earlier this month, Cody said the first thing he wants to do as leader of the Bullet Club is to recruit women into the group as full members. His wife, Brandi Rhodes, felt like she should already be in the group, especially since she took a v-trigger from Kenny Omega during last weekend's match between Cody and Omega at Supercard of Honor XII (full results here). Cody said he was against nepotism, but she is being considered.

BRAND NEW threads at the store https://t.co/i97frjV0fw



Including the new "Bullet Club recruiting men and women" shirt going live later tonight! pic.twitter.com/KXHIxD0j93 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 10, 2018

Hi. I'm YOUR WIFE. I've been really helpful. I took a V-Trigger for you. My back STILL hurts: LET ME IN THE MUFUGGIN' CLUB! Please ???? https://t.co/gid6uilSeh — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 11, 2018

That would be nepotism...



something I'm adamantlt against in the Wrestling business. You are definitely being considered! I'm rooting for you love. ?? https://t.co/x5N2CadWAb — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 11, 2018