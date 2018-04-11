New WWE Cruiserweight Title Feud Revealed (Video), Carmella's Message For Haters, WWE NXT TV Tapings

- It looks like Buddy Murphy will be the next challenger for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Murphy attacked Cedric on last night's WWE 205 Live episode in New Orleans during a segment with 205 General Manager Drake Maverick. Above is video from that segment, which also featured a show of respect from Mustafa Ali.

- Remember to join us tonight at around 6:30pm EST for live WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. These tapings will feature the fallout from "Takeover: New Orleans" and the first build for the "Takeover: Chicago" event.

- New SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella tweeted the following this morning. As noted, Carmella cashed in her Money In the Bank title shot on last night's SmackDown and defeated Charlotte Flair after Billie Kay and Peyton Royce debuted on the main roster with a major beatdown to Flair. Carmella wrote: