Ronda Rousey On TV Tonight, Paige On Carmella And The Iconic Duo, SmackDown Superstars Talk Shakeup

- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Superstars discussing next week's two-day Superstar Shakeup event. The video features Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, The Usos, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, who comments on possibly going to RAW to face WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- Ronda Rousey will be on E!'s "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" tonight at 9pm EST. WWE announced the following on the appearance:

- New SmackDown General Manager Paige tweeted the following last night on "The Iconic Duo" Billie Kay & Peyton Royce making their main roster debuts and Carmella cashing in her Money In the Bank contract to take the SmackDown Women's Title from Charlotte Flair following The Iconic Duo's beatdown: