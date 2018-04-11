Roman Reigns Reacts To Cage Match, Mauro Ranallo's Takeover Reactions (Video), Fans On SmackDown

- Above is new video looking at the various reactions from Mauro Ranallo at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most shocking moment from the post-WrestleMania 34 SmackDown. As of this writing, 39% voted for Paige being named the SmackDown General Manager while 33% voted for Carmella cashing in to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, 20% voted for Shinsuke Nakamura interrupting the Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles non-title match and the rest voted for the debut of The Iconic Duo.
- Roman Reigns tweeted the following after his Steel Cage match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was announced for the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia:
Any show.— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 10, 2018
Any city.
Any country.
Any opponent.
I'll fight. #B2R pic.twitter.com/Skgobxjkva