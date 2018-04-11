Jerry Lawler Reportedly Suffered Stroke Two Weeks Before WrestleMania

Jerry Lawler revealed on the latest of the Dinner With The King podcast that he suffered a stroke two weeks before WrestleMania weekend.

Lawler suffered a stroke at his home on March 21 while with his fiancé, Lauryn, and was unable to speak for almost three days. His face was also sagging on one side. He then woke up on Saturday morning 100% better and was able to continue his normal routine of wrestling and making appearances, including WrestleMania.

Lawler discussed the stroke and why the doctors were shocked he made such a quick recovery and more, you can check out the full episode at this link.