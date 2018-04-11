WrestlingInc.com

Charlotte Flair On Her WWE Future, Curt Hawkins Is Embracing The Superstar Shakeup, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | April 11, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from the post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE SmackDown from New Orleans.

- Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today and wrote the following on her future, just hours after dropping the SmackDown Women's Title to Carmella on the post-WrestleMania 34 SmackDown episode:


- RAW Superstar Curt Hawkins tweeted the following today on next week's Superstar Shakeup two-day event, noting that he did not want to go to RAW before but he's open to going to SmackDown this time:


