WWE Makes Change For New SmackDown Stars, Bobby Lashley Return Bonus Footage, Mick Foley - Breezango

By Marc Middleton | April 11, 2018

- Above are unseen angles from Bobby Lashley's WWE return on this week's post-WrestleMania 34 RAW in New Orleans.

Bobby Lashley Says A Fight With Brock Lesnar 'Needs To Be Done'
- It looks like WWE has dropped "The Iconic Duo" name for Billie Kay and Peyton Royce now that they have debuted for the SmackDown brand since there were trademark issues with it. WWE is now referring to the two as just "The IIconics" on social media and the WWE website.

- Below is the new Snickers ad with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Tyler Breeze and Fandango:


