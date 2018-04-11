Samoa Joe Talks Missing WrestleMania For The Second Year In A Row

Samoa Joe was interviewed by Busted Open before last Sunday's WrestleMania pay-per-view, as seen in the video above. Below are some highlights:

Missing WrestleMania for the second year in a row:

"I think anybody is always upset at that proposition. WrestleMania was a big day for us, and for our industry, and anytime the Super Bowl is on you want to be playing, so sitting on the bench, especially when you are ready to run, it is a tough go, but you deal with it the best way that I can."

His charitable work:

"One of the things that is a big positive thing that we get to do when coming out for WrestleMania week is that we get to community visits, and we visit a lot of these organizations that are actually making big changes in this community, and Son of a Saint [charitable organization located in New Orleans] is definitely one of those organizations. It takes a young man and finds him a mentor, and father figures. Young men without fathers, in poor circumstances that you would want for a child. We met these amazing young men who are taking control of their lives and are being guided by good men, looking to help their community and looking to invest in the youth of New Orleans. To see how well mannered, appreciative and happy these young men are and to get to go out and meet with them, I can tell these kids that your future is far bigger and brighter than the street block that you live on. It's a great opportunity for us, a tremendous honor and an amazing thing. These kids, you can tell are going to be the next leaders of New Orleans. If we are able to influence that in a positive way, I am a very fortunate individual."

