Renee Young Wants 'Talking Smack' To Return With Paige, Mark Henry Tells Andre The Giant Story, More

- HBO posted the video above from the red carpet premiere of Andre the Giant, which features interviews with Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, Triple H and The Big Show discussing the legend. Mark Henry was interviewed and said that Andre once ate a whole brisket at a French restaurant in Montreal. An average whole brisket weighs between 8-12 pounds.

- Our own Glenn Rubenstein of the Wrestling Inc. podcast posted a tweet noting how great if would be if WWE brought back Talking Smack with Paige filling in for Daniel Bryan. Renee Young emphatically agreed, asking WWE to "please please" make this happen, as seen below: