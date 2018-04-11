WrestlingInc.com

Bray Wyatt Skewers Fan Following JoJo Tweet, AJ Styles Names Favorite Christian Rapper, TNA Hiring

By Raj Giri | April 11, 2018

- Relevant Magazine has an interview here with WWE Champion AJ Styles, who discussed his love for Christian rap. Styles noted that while he's a fan of Tedashii, Trip Lee and NF, his favorite Christian rapper is Lecrae.

"My community's in my Christian rap music," Styles said. "Church doesn't have to be a place. When you're around other Christians, you can get excited about Jesus together, therefore you worship as a church together. We can be anywhere at church. I can worship in my car listening to Lecrae. It doesn't matter."

- Impact Wrestling posted another tweet yesterday regarding Kurt Angle making a crack about TNA on RAW, as seen below:


- Bray Wyatt ripped a Twitter user who commented on JoJo Offerman dating him. You can check out the exchange below:





