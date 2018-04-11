Bray Wyatt Skewers Fan Following JoJo Tweet, AJ Styles Names Favorite Christian Rapper, TNA Hiring

- Relevant Magazine has an interview here with WWE Champion AJ Styles, who discussed his love for Christian rap. Styles noted that while he's a fan of Tedashii, Trip Lee and NF, his favorite Christian rapper is Lecrae.

"My community's in my Christian rap music," Styles said. "Church doesn't have to be a place. When you're around other Christians, you can get excited about Jesus together, therefore you worship as a church together. We can be anywhere at church. I can worship in my car listening to Lecrae. It doesn't matter."

See Also AJ Styles Talks To Wrestling Inc. About When TNA Went Off The Rails

- Impact Wrestling posted another tweet yesterday regarding Kurt Angle making a crack about TNA on RAW, as seen below:

Somebody just showed up at our offices with some donuts and their resume. Looks like we're the company everybody wants to work for these days. #WeAreIMPACT pic.twitter.com/iaxXIZwCkA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2018

- Bray Wyatt ripped a Twitter user who commented on JoJo Offerman dating him. You can check out the exchange below:

So let's try this again.



This is JoJo Offerman. She comes from a rich and wealthy family.



She is messing around with Bray Wyatt... not for the money... but because she likes him because of his personality, despite him being a "fat neckbeard" to many.



Believe in YOURSELF pic.twitter.com/rFvDr4N2z7 — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) April 11, 2018

Amazing!

Let's dig even deeper shall we....I am Bray Wyatt.

Cult Leader Supreme

Collegiate All American

Former WWE Champion

Future first ballot HOF'er

You are this.....

Fair comparison:)

I wish you luck! pic.twitter.com/OLkJUgQTRY — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 11, 2018