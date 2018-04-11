Bray Wyatt Skewers Fan Following JoJo Tweet, AJ Styles Names Favorite Christian Rapper, TNA Hiring

- Relevant Magazine has an interview here with WWE Champion AJ Styles, who discussed his love for Christian rap. Styles noted that while he's a fan of Tedashii, Trip Lee and NF, his favorite Christian rapper is Lecrae.
"My community's in my Christian rap music," Styles said. "Church doesn't have to be a place. When you're around other Christians, you can get excited about Jesus together, therefore you worship as a church together. We can be anywhere at church. I can worship in my car listening to Lecrae. It doesn't matter."
- Impact Wrestling posted another tweet yesterday regarding Kurt Angle making a crack about TNA on RAW, as seen below:
Somebody just showed up at our offices with some donuts and their resume. Looks like we're the company everybody wants to work for these days. #WeAreIMPACT pic.twitter.com/iaxXIZwCkA— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2018
- Bray Wyatt ripped a Twitter user who commented on JoJo Offerman dating him. You can check out the exchange below:
So let's try this again.— Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) April 11, 2018
This is JoJo Offerman. She comes from a rich and wealthy family.
She is messing around with Bray Wyatt... not for the money... but because she likes him because of his personality, despite him being a "fat neckbeard" to many.
Believe in YOURSELF pic.twitter.com/rFvDr4N2z7
Amazing!— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 11, 2018
Let's dig even deeper shall we....I am Bray Wyatt.
Cult Leader Supreme
Collegiate All American
Former WWE Champion
Future first ballot HOF'er
You are this.....
Fair comparison:)
I wish you luck! pic.twitter.com/OLkJUgQTRY
Ahhh this new freedom is invigorating— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 11, 2018