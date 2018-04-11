WrestlingInc.com

Triple H On New RAW Stars Getting Called Up, Andre The Giant & Finn Balor Collections, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | April 11, 2018

- Above and below are previews for new WWE Network Collections on Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

- WWE stock was down 0.44% today, closing at $38.51 per share. Today's high was $38.79 and the low was $38.06.

- Triple H tweeted the following on WWE NXT Superstars Ember Moon, No Way Jose and The Authors of Pain getting called to the RAW roster this week:


