Triple H On New RAW Stars Getting Called Up, Andre The Giant & Finn Balor Collections, WWE Stock

- Above and below are previews for new WWE Network Collections on Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

See Also Bruce Prichard On Why Andre The Giant Was Pulled From The 1991 Royal Rumble

- WWE stock was down 0.44% today, closing at $38.51 per share. Today's high was $38.79 and the low was $38.06.

- Triple H tweeted the following on WWE NXT Superstars Ember Moon, No Way Jose and The Authors of Pain getting called to the RAW roster this week: