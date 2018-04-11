Triple H On New RAW Stars Getting Called Up, Andre The Giant & Finn Balor Collections, WWE Stock

- Above and below are previews for new WWE Network Collections on Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.
- WWE stock was down 0.44% today, closing at $38.51 per share. Today's high was $38.79 and the low was $38.06.
- Triple H tweeted the following on WWE NXT Superstars Ember Moon, No Way Jose and The Authors of Pain getting called to the RAW roster this week:
No @WWE debut is a given...how you take your spot is up to you. Tag team dominance, eclipsing the competition, or a conga line with the greatest fans in the world ... the opportunity is all there. Congratulations @WWEEmberMoon @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE @WWENoWayJose#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/mP5zMN8DgJ— Triple H (@TripleH) April 11, 2018