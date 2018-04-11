Triple H Welcomes Bobby Lashley Back To WWE (Photo), WWE NXT Dark Match, John Cena's 'Auto Geek'

- Above and below are the latest episodes of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. The top video features a rare 2009 Spyker C8 Laviolette from Fast & Furious 6 while the bottom video features a rare 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw Lio Rush defeat indie wrestler Chico Adams.

See Also Bobby Lashley & Dixie Carter on His WWE Return

- Triple H took to Twitter today and wrote the following to congratulate Bobby Lashley on returning to WWE. As noted, Lashley returned on Monday's RAW and took out Elias during an in-ring segment.