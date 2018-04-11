The War Raiders Debut On WWE NXT TV (Video), Triple H On Nicholas (Photo), Next Week's NXT Opener

- "The War Raiders" Hanson and Rowe debuted on WWE NXT TV during tonight's main event with Heavy Machinery vs. Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli. You can see video from the debut above. While they are no longer using the War Machine name, they are still using Hanson and Rowe.

- WWE has announced that an in-ring segment with Johnny Gargano and wife Candice LeRae will open next Wednesday's show.

- Triple H tweeted the following on former RAW Tag Team Champion Nicholas, who is the 10 year old son to WWE referee John Cone. As noted, Nicholas and Braun Strowman won the titles at WrestleMania 34 but relinquished them on RAW due to Nicholas being in school. Next week's RAW will feature The Revival vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt with the winners facing The Bar for the vacant titles at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27th in Saudi Arabia.