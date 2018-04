Liv Morgan posted the run sheet for tonight's NXT television tapings on her Instagram story, as seen below. It's not known why she posted the sheet, although it is likely an accident.

The sheet lists the matches for tonight's show as well as other talents involved in each segment. Shawn Michaels was involved with producing several segments, including two matches with Aleister Black.

Full results from tonight's NXT television tapings are here.

@KOllomani and jo jo contributed to this article.