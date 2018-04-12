Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Dropped WrestleMania Term, Vince's Response To Battle Royal Idea

Recently on Talk Is Jericho, pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho shared some insight into WWE's flagship annual event, WrestleMania. Specifically, Jericho talked about why WWE Chairman Vince McMahon dropped the numbers from WrestleMania titles and why it is not called 'The Grandaddy Of Them All'. Also, Jericho discussed McMahon's dislike of the American national anthem. Finally, Jericho shared his idea for renaming the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 following WWE's faux pas of naming the match in honor of the controversial Fabulous Moolah.

Apparently, WWE dropped the numbers from the WrestleMania title because McMahon believes it ages the event. Similarly, McMahon determined that the event should not be called "The Grandaddy Of Them All" because it makes the show seem old.

"The reason why, and everybody at home, is that Vince does not like the numbers after the WrestleMania because he feels like it dates it." Jericho explained, "also, you're not allowed to call it 'The Grandaddy Of Them All' because he feels that it makes it seem old. So yeah, Super Bowl 75, he does not like the number, so you cannot refer to it as 'WrestleMania 34'. You just refer to it as 'WrestleMania'. One of those classic Vince McMahon quirks."

Another interesting tidbit from Jericho was that McMahon makes a point of having 'America The Beautiful' performed at WrestleMania events as opposed to the American national anthem, just out of personal preference for the former.

"Vince does not like the American national anthem." Jericho added, "nope. He feels that 'America The Beautiful' is the epitome of American songs. That's why for every WrestleMania, it's 'America The Beautiful'."

After WWE was lambasted for naming the women's battle royal at WrestleMania in honor of Fabulous Moolah, Jericho texted McMahon to suggest that the match be titled after the transcendent 'Sensational' Sherri Martel.

"I actually texted Vince and said, 'you should call it 'The Sensational Invitational' and name it after Sherri Martel." Jericho continued, "he sent me back a text, 'THX', 'thanks', yeah. In other words, 'keep your mouth shut, you frickin' idiot - let me handle the hard work.'"

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Talk Is Jericho

Source: Talk Is Jericho