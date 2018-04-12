Roman Reigns Gets A Response From Kenny Omega, Updated ROH Steel City Excellence Card, Okada

- Above is the opening video for NJPW's Road to Wrestling Dontaku events. Wrestling Dontaku 2018 is a two-day show on May 3 and 4 (full cards here) featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi.

- Up next for Ring of Honor is Steel City Excellence, which takes place on April 14 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. ROH announced the following matches for the card:

* Silas Young vs. Flip Gordon (ROH World TV Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky) vs. Bullet Club (Cody, Adam Page, and Marty Scurll)

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia

- On Twitter, Roman Reigns wrote out a tweet saying, "Any show. Any city. Any country. Any opponent. I'll fight." Kenny Omega notice this and responded with, "Really?" and a smirking emoji. Back in December, Reigns had an interview with Corey Graves where Reigns said he was the best in-ring performer today. About a month later, Omega also responded to that that saying,

"It is what it is, and I understand that it's a fun thing for fans to generate interest in the product," Omega said. "I take absolutely zero offense in him saying it. Especially, since it's quite clear that the fact of the matter is much, much different."