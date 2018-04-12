Holly Holm's Return Fight Set, Max Holloway Title Defense Target Date, UFC 223 Video

- One of the cooler features the UFC likes to put together following big events comes from "The Thrill and Agony" series. The highlight package captures unique moments inside and outside the Octagon.

In this latest edition, we jump back to UFC 223 from this past weekend that featured Khabib Nurmagomedov winning the lightweight title and Rose Namajunas defending her strawweight belt.

- UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway believes he will be ready to defend his title against Brian Ortega this summer, targeting July and UFC 226 for his next bout. Holloway stepped up on short notice to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov this past weekend, but officials removed him from the card on the day of weigh-ins.

"Dana (White) called me on fight day and told me, 'It's alright, kid, we tried' and 'thank you for trying everything' and 'onto the next one'. So Brian Ortega is up, hopefully we can get on that July card," Holloway told Ariel Helwani on the latest episode of The MMA Hour. "I've been asking. I see everyone talking about that July card. I've got to get back to business at 145, but if UFC calls again for 155 for that with Khabib, that would be fun."

Holloway earned his first title defense this past December, stopping Jose Aldo in the third round. He is unbeaten since a 2013 decision defeat to Conor McGregor. Ortega secured his spot as No. 1 contender with a finish over Frankie Edgar.

- According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, former UFC female champion Holly Holm will return to action at UFC 225 against Megan Anderson. The event takes place June 9 from the United Center with Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero for the middleweight title in the main event.

Holm is coming off a loss to Cris Cyborg for the featherweight title in December. She also faced Valentina Shevchenko in 2016 in Chicago, suffering a loss. Anderson was once set to challenge Cyborg for the title and is a former Invicta FC champion.