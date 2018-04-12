Shinsuke Nakamura Post-Heel Turn Comments, WrestleMania 35 Theme Song, Ricochet's WWE NXT TV Debut

- Above is new video of The Lordz performing the first WrestleMania 35 theme song, their "New York Groove" single. WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7th, 2019 from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

- Ricochet will wrestle his first WWE NXT TV match on next Wednesday's episode. He will face Fabian Aichner. As noted, next Wednesday's show will also feature Johnny Gargano and wife Candice LeRae in the opening segment.

- Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted the following yesterday, his first comments since turning on WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 and then attacking AJ and Daniel Bryan on this week's SmackDown. As noted, Nakamura worked the dark main event that same night and defeated Dolph Ziggler but worked as a babyface. Nakamura wrote: