WWE NXT Announcer Misses TV Tapings, Triple H On The Women Of WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura Surfs (Video)

- Above is a clip from the recent WWE Chronicle premiere episode on Shinsuke Nakamura, featuring a trip to the ocean to go surfing.

- Nigel McGuinness did not work last night's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. No word yet on why he missed the tapings but the action was called by Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson.

- Triple H tweeted the following on the women's division shining at WrestleMania 34 this year, noting how proud he was of Ronda Rousey, wife Stephanie McMahon and the others: