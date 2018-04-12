The Undisputed Era Status Update, Adam Cole's First Title Defense, The Miz Talks RAW, Paige's Mom

- Above is video from this week's WWE 24 special on the RAW 25th Anniversary special with The Miz talking about his red brand history.

- New WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole will make his first title defense on the April 25th NXT episode, against Oney Lorcan. On a related note, it was confirmed at last night's NXT TV tapings that Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly are now working as the NXT Tag Team Champions. Bobby Fish was there with The Undisputed Era but he is still on crutches.

- Paige's mother Saraya Knight is in the United States this week to visit her daughter, the new SmackDown General Manager, and to make various indie appearances. Knight was training at I Believe In Wrestling's Team Vision Dojo in Orlando on Wednesday and will be wrestling Joey Ryan at Friday's RISE Wrestling show in Berwyn, IL. Team Vision Dojo sent us this tweet on Wednesday's training session: