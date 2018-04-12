Two Stars Announce Their Lucha Underground Departures

Lucha Underground stars Angelico and Jack Evans both announced on Twitter they would be parting ways with the company. Angelico began his run in 2014 with the company and commented, "Now it is time to take another leap of faith."

I would like to announce that I have decided to part ways with Lucha Underground. I would also like to say thank you to everyone at the company for the pleasure of the last three seasons.

Now it is time to take another leap of faith. pic.twitter.com/7Lp1iBRgJU — Angelico (@AngelicoAAA) April 11, 2018

Evans retweeted Angelico and also said he is finished with Lucha Underground after being with the company since 2015. A fan asked him why he was leaving and Evans said the main reason was being "lied to about the contract." Although the company has now relaxing their restrictions, wrestlers weren't able to work televised appearances outside of Lucha Underground, even between tapings. He also referenced an argument with Ivelisse as a catalyst, unclear if that was joke or not. Evans also noted he will make an appearance in the upcoming season.

proper spelling this time! I have also parted ways with lucha underground https://t.co/Err8ahP00c — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) April 11, 2018

Damn why you and Angelico leaving? You guys were great in LU. Kicking butt you guys did great at. Either way hope you and Angelico can find better wrestling deals — MZ3 (@Zulfiqar_Impact) April 11, 2018

the main reasonvwas being oied to about the contract, but the catalyst was ivelisse and i got in a huge arguement, she said it was because she is a girl and i cant stand SJWism so i just quit. — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) April 11, 2018

So both of you guys aren't in the fourth season of this wonderful thing called lucha underground? — A Garcia (@goldenbearlucha) April 11, 2018

i am for a bit — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) April 11, 2018

During last weekend's Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground show it was announced season four of Lucha Underground will begin on June 13 at 8pm ET. Season three finished up back on October 18, 2017. The show will return on the El Rey Network.