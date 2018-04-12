Vince McMahon Writes For New WWE Book, New Day As Black Panther Characters (Video), Fans On Call-Ups

- Above is recent UpUpDownDown video of The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods cosplaying at AwesomeCon as Black Panther, Killmonger and M'Baku from Marvel's hit Black Panther movie.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which recent WWE NXT alumni will be the first to win a title on RAW or SmackDown. As of this writing, 49% voted for The Authors of Pain while 38% voted for Ember Moon, 9% for Peyton Royce & Billie Kay and just 3% for No Way Jose.

- DK Publishing and WWE sent word that the "WWE RAW: The First 25 Years" book will be released on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018. The hardcover book will feature 200 pages and will be priced at $25.00 but you can pre-order it through Amazon at a cheaper price by clicking here. Vince McMahon wrote the foreword for the book. Below is the cover art and the official press release:

Relive all the best moments of Monday Night Raw, from the very first show in January 1993 to the 25th anniversary episode in 2018, in DK's newest WWE title, WWE Raw The First 25 Years. Discover all the memorable matches, key events, and shocking plot twists, presented month by month and year by year, making it easy for fans to find their favorite eras and episodes. Incredible photography from WWE's official archives takes you back in time to showcase all the action as it happened. Superstars are profiled in detail, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, The New Day, Charlotte, Sting, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Nikki Bella, and many, many more. "Elsewhere in WWE" boxes describe key events from other WWE events, such as Smackdown and WrestleMania, giving a comprehensive picture of the WWE universe. A must?have for RAW fans old and new. With never?before?seen shots, profiles of popular Superstars, and iconic quotes throughout, WWE Raw The First 25 Years is the ultimate guide to WWE's flagship show.