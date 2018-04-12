WWE Star Chops Fan At A Bar (Video), Aleister Black Takes Out SAnitY (Photos), Big RAW Six-Man Match

- TMZ Sports posted this video of Mojo Rawley delivering a stiff chop to an inebriated man at a New Orleans bar during WrestleMania 34 Week.

- Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has been announced for the June 4th RAW from Houston, TX at the Toyota Center. The Ticketmaster passcode for the current pre-sale is HOUSTON.

- We noted in our spoiler report from Wednesday's WWE NXT TV tapings that NXT Champion Aleister Black defeated Eric Young in the last match of the night. Black then took out SAnitY and stood tall over them to end the tapings. Two other correspondents sent word that this was the dark main event and was not taped for a May episode of NXT TV. Below are a few photos from the match: