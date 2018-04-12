Rusev & Lana On The Undertaker Being Past His Prime, Female Stars Not Going To Saudi Arabia, More

As noted, Rusev vs. The Undertaker in a Casket Match has been announced for WWE's huge Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network that day beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST.

Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with Lana and Rusev for comments on the Casket Match. The Bulgarian Brute says he is not afraid because The Dead Man is a legend.

"He is a legend of WWE but so am I," Rusev said. "It's Rusev Day, you know? Undertaker is kind of a little bit in the past."

The reporter then asked if Taker is past his prime and Rusev said, "Just a little bit. I haven't even peaked at my prime yet."

Lana added that Rusev will obviously crush The Undertaker because he's stronger, faster and just better. Rusev agreed.

"I'm obviously going to crush him. The only thing that's a little bit worrying to me is it's a Casket Match," Rusev added. "I've never had a Casket Match before, I've never been buried before. So he's got an advantage there but then again, it's Rusev Day, bro."

When asked if Rusev will send Taker into retirement, Lana says Taker will be done after this match and Rusev agreed. When asked if it will be Taker's last fight, Rusev said, "Might as well be. I'll beat him so bad, maybe it's his last fight, yeah."

The reporter brought up how women "aren't allowed to wear what they want to wear sometimes" in Saudi Arabia and Lana confirmed that none of the female Superstars will be making the trip.

"Well, unfortunately this time none of the women are going but the men are going," Lana said. "We're just going to hope like we did in Dubai, that the men went there for a while and then this year we had our first women's match. We're just going to continue breaking down barriers."

Rusev did give props to Taker when asked where The Dead Man ranks on the list of all-time greatest wrestlers. Rusev put Taker "at the top" and Lana said Rusev is #1 because every day is Rusev Day.