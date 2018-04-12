Johnny Gargano's 'Ragnarok' Gear (Photos), Ethan Carter III's WWE NXT TV Debut, Shayna Baszler Theme

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Loyalty Is Everything" theme song for new WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

- Ethan Carter III will make his NXT TV in-ring debut on the May 2nd or May 9th episode. He wrestled Raul Mendoza at last night's TV tapings from Full Sail University.

- Johnny Gargano tweeted the following on his "Thor: Ragnarok" gear from Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" win over Tommaso Ciampa in the Unsanctioned Match. As noted, Gargano won his NXT job back with the win and will open next Wednesday's episode with wife Candice LeRae in an in-ring segment.