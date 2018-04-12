Steve Austin - McMahon Family Backstage Clip, Bodyguard For WWE NXT Star? (Photos), WWE Wins Awards

- Above is another clip from this week's WWE 24 special on the RAW 25th Anniversary special back in January, featuring backstage footage of Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin following their big throwback segment.

- WWE announced the following on winning at the 2018 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards:

WWE, Connor's Cure and WWE Network honored at Cynopsis Sports Media Awards WWE won five awards at the annual Cynopsis Sports Media Awards: Brand Activation at Live Events - WWE/Special Olympics: Celebrating Champions; Awareness Campaign for a Social Good Initiative – Connor's Cure; Best Over the Top Content Service – WWE Network; Shining Stars – WWE Community Relations; and WWE EVP of Digital & Social Content Jayar Donlan earned Digital Media Executive of the Year honors. The Cynopsis Sports Media Awards recognizes the best work in the sports industry from the past year with categories spanning television, radio, digital, and marketing.

- As noted, the dark match before Wednesday's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw Lio Rush defeat indie wrestler Chico Adams. It looks like they are testing out a bodyguard for Rush as he was accompanied to the ring by big man Babatunde Aiyegbusi, a former pro football player that stands 6 foot 10 inches and 355 pounds. Below are photo of the two together: