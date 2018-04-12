Chris Jericho Replaces Rusev For Casket Match Against The Undertaker At Greatest Royal Rumble Event

WWE just announced that Chris Jericho will be replacing Rusev in the Casket Match against The Undertaker at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will air on the WWE Network. Jericho was previously announced for the 50-Man Rumble match that is taking place that night.

The storyline is that Lana refuses to let Rusev compete in a Casket Match. She made this tweet shortly before WWE announced the change:

All over the world, little boys and girls are celebrating #RusevDay, they smile for the greatest Superstar ever ! I've already spoke with @WWE officials to change that match because I REFUSE to let my husband @RusevBUL compete in a Casket Match at #WWEGRR! Happy #RusevDay — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2018

Below is the updated card for the Greatest Royal Rumble event:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The Bar

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

TBA vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE Title Match

TBA vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match

TBA vs. Jinder Mahal

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Elias, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBA

Casket Match

The Undertaker vs. Chris Jericho

John Cena vs. Triple H