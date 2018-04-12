Impact Star Tweets On WWE After Being Left Off Graphic, More On The Redemption PPV Change, Impact

- Above and below are new videos looking at the new main event for Impact Wrestling's Redemption pay-per-view main event on April 22nd with Pentagon vs. Fenix vs. Impact World Champion Austin Aries and how the match changed at WrestleCon due to Alberto El Patron's sudden release.

- The following matches & segments are scheduled for tonight's Impact episode on Pop TV:

* Moose vs. Sami Callihan

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary in a Demon's Dance Match

* Fallah Bahh, Tyrus, Richard Justice vs. KM, Trevor Lee, Caleb Konley

* Josh Mathews challenges Petey Williams

- As noted, the Impact Twitter account responded to Kurt Angle's "TNA is hiring" line to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on this week's RAW by tweeting the "#WeAreIMPACT" hashtag along with a graphic featuring several Impact stars. El Hijo del Fantasma, who started working with Impact in July 2017, apparently took an issue with not being included on the graphic as he had the following exchange with fans after responding to the original Impact tweet. He also re-tweeted several comments from fans supporting him.

lol cool poster... guess I am not. — El Hijo del Fantasma (@hijodelfantasma) April 10, 2018

Heard @WWENXT are looking for Mexican Stars... ?? — Lam Son (@LSV1995) April 10, 2018